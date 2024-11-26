Thrive Ventures Consulting Managing Director Receives Prestigious Outstanding ASEAN Rising Star Award

Award Highlights Commitment to Supporting MSMEs and Driving Investment in ASEAN Region.

SINGAPORE, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte. Ltd. and ThriveOnz Sdn. Bhd. is proud to announce that its Managing Director, Pritam Dutta has been conferred with the prestigious Outstanding ASEAN Rising Star Award at this year’s ASEAN Leadership and Partnership Forum held in Vientiane, Laos. This recognition celebrates Pritam’s outstanding contributions to supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the ASEAN region and driving investments that are essential to regional economic growth.

Under this year’s forum theme, ASEAN Connectivity & Resilience of Growth, and the chairmanship of Lao PDR, the region is focused on strengthening institutional capacity to ensure rapid, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth. The forum, which brings together government officials, business leaders, and thought leaders, provides a platform to address challenges and future trends critical to ASEAN’s development.

With over two decades of executive experience across the EMEA and APAC regions, Pritam has been at the forefront of numerous business transformations, marketing innovations, and strategic growth initiatives. In his role, he has consistently demonstrated an ability to lead large-scale organizations to success by managing comprehensive revenue portfolios, product management, and spearheading transformative initiatives, while embedding sustainability principles into core business operations.

Supporting MSMEs – The Backbone of the ASEAN Economy

MSMEs constitute over 90% of businesses and contribute more than 50% of the GDP across Southeast Asia, making them vital to economic progress. Pritam has long recognized the significance of these enterprises and has devoted substantial efforts toward providing advisory services, tailored guidance, and mentorship to MSMEs in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Cambodia. His support extends beyond professional roles, as he actively volunteers in programs like Startup Cambodia, Mentoring SG, and the UNIDO Global Cleantech Innovation Programme.

“I am honored to accept the Outstanding ASEAN Rising Star Award in the esteemed presence of H.E. Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, H.E. Dr. Sok Siphana, Dato’ Sri Mustapa bin Mohamed, Tan Sri Datuk (Dr.) Majid Khan, Tan Sri Michael Yeoh, along with all other senior government ministers, officials and outstanding global leaders attending this year’s ASEAN Leadership and Partnership Forum held in Vientiane, Laos,” said Pritam Dutta. “This recognition is a testament to the importance of fostering sustainable growth through the empowerment of MSMEs. These enterprises play a crucial role in driving regional development, and I am deeply committed to helping them realize their full potential by providing strategic advice and investment support.”

In addition to his achievements with MSMEs, Pritam Dutta has been instrumental in attracting investments to the region, particularly in sectors focused on sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles. His advocacy for responsible business practices has helped drive investments that not only contribute to economic growth but also ensure long-term sustainability for the region.

Looking Ahead

As the ASEAN region continues to focus on connectivity and resilience, Pritam’s contributions to supporting businesses and promoting inclusive growth will play a pivotal role in realizing these goals. Through his leadership and dedication to helping enterprises flourish, he remains committed to building a stronger, more resilient ASEAN economy.

About ASEAN Leadership and Partnership Forum

The ASEAN Leadership and Partnership Forum is an annual event that brings together government officials, business leaders, and thought leaders to address challenges and trends impacting the region. The forum aims to foster dialogue and partnerships that strengthen ASEAN’s institutional capacity, ensuring inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

