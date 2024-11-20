ThriveOnz Group and Aquarii BD Cambodia Collaborate to Strengthen Investment Pathways into Cambodia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThriveOnz Group, a Southeast Asia management consulting firm based in Malaysia, entered into a strategic partnership with Aquarii BD Cambodia, a business strategy and development advisory firm based in Cambodia with the head office in Singapore. This Partnership aims to enhance global investment opportunities in Cambodia by leveraging both parties' expertise in business advisory and professional consulting services, targeting global companies that are looking to expand their operations into Cambodia.

Through this collaboration, ThriveOnz Group and Aquarii BD will focus on increasing awareness of Cambodia's often-overlooked investment potential. By providing critical market insights, regulatory guidance, strategic communications, investment consultancy, and tailored business setup solutions, the partnership intends to position Cambodia as an investment destination for international investors.

Pritam Dutta, Managing General Partner at ThriveOnz Group, expressed his excitement over the collaboration: “Partnering with Aquarii, and specifically with Michael, is a privilege. Michael has been a mentor to me, especially in public policy and communications. Together, we are in a strong position to guide global multinational corporations seeking to enter Cambodia.”

"We are extremely delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with ThriveOnz Group, and in particular to renew our working relationship with Pritam. We share similar values and philosophy, such as that we conduct ourselves and our business with integrity, transparency and accountability. It is also timely, as what ThriveOnz will be bringing to the table look to be a good fit to some of the project ideas that we have been developing." added Michael Tan Keng Siong, CEO at Aquarii BD.

Aquarii BD Cambodia will utilize its extensive network of contacts and resources, established over the years by CEO Michael Tan, a former Singapore Ambassador to Cambodia. His decades-long career in foreign service and extensive experience in Southeast Asia provides unique insights into the region’s business landscape, especially, Cambodia.

The partnership reflects both companies' shared belief in facilitating and supporting international investments into Cambodia. By providing personalized advisory services and fostering local partnerships, the collaboration is expected to drive growth and generate new opportunities in the Cambodian market. Both parties have jointly identified a few projects which they have assessed to be feasible, and have tasked their respective teams to start developing them into actionable plans.

ThriveOnz Group is committed to fostering business growth through innovation and strategic solutions, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. Aquarii BD Cambodia, based in Phnom Penh, is a business advisory firm with strong local and international strategic partnerships, and a diverse network of contacts in the government, business and international communities.

For further details on the collaboration, visit the official announcement page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.