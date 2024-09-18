Thrive Ventures Consulting Announces Partnership with INVOKE Solutions Sdn Bhd to Empower SMEs Across Southeast Asia

Adib Iliya Azlan, CEO at INVOKE Solutions Sdn Bhd.

We will provide flexible,scalable solutions backed by hands-on support. Our focus is on building internal capabilities & developing data-driven platforms empowering businesses to grow with confidence.” — Adib Iliya Azlan, CEO at INVOKE Solutions Sdn Bhd.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte Ltd is excited to announce a strategic partnership with INVOKE Solutions Sdn Bhd to bring a comprehensive HR Management and Talent Ecosystem tailored to the unique needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Southeast Asia.

This collaboration focuses on delivering targeted solutions that empower SMEs to enhance their HR and talent management operations efficiently and affordably. Key objectives include:

1. Empowering SMEs with Accessible HR Solutions: SMEs across the South-East Region including Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines in addition to Malaysia will have access to an affordable, All-In-One HR Platform designed to simplify HR management and support talent development. The platform will offer features such as upskilling and reskilling programs tailored specifically for smaller businesses.

2. Strategic Corporate Support: In addition to serving SMEs, the partnership will provide comprehensive assessments and strategic support for larger corporate clients, identifying areas for improvement in HR and talent management and developing tailored solutions.

Thrive Ventures Consulting, based in Singapore, will lead the initiative to bring INVOKE’s adnexio All-In-One HR and Talent platform to SMEs across the region, leveraging its expertise and local presence to ensure the platform meets the unique needs of businesses in Southeast Asia.

Quotes:

“SMEs are the backbone of our economy, and through this partnership, we are committed to equipping them with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market,” said Pritam Dutta, Managing Director at Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte Ltd. “Together with the expert team at INVOKE Solutions, we aim to drive adoption of innovative HR solutions that are both accessible, affordable and impactful.”

“Our new partnership with Thrive Ventures Consulting strengthens INVOKE’s ability to empower SMEs throughout Southeast Asia. Together, we will offer flexible, scalable solutions—whether through hands-on support, building internal capabilities, or data-driven platforms—enabling businesses to grow with confidence,” added Adib Iliya Azlan, CEO at INVOKE Solutions Sdn Bhd.

Partnership Highlights:

• Joint Promotion of the adnexio All-In-One HR Platform: Both companies will work together to promote and market the adnexio platform, utilizing their local networks and resources to expand its reach across the region.

• Marketing-as-a-Service for SMEs: The partnership will also promote INVOKE Solutions’ digital marketing services, including event management, creative design, and website development, as part of a comprehensive Marketing-as-a-Service offering for SMEs and corporate clients.

About Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte Ltd:

Thrive Ventures Consulting Pte Ltd is a management consulting firm based in Southeast Asia, dedicated to driving business growth through innovative strategies and tailored solutions. The firm serves as a one-stop center for SMEs, offering expertise and support that cater to the unique challenges faced by smaller businesses.

About INVOKE Solutions Sdn Bhd:

INVOKE Solutions Sdn Bhd, based in Malaysia, is a leading company dedicated to supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). INVOKE provides a range of accessible and affordable solutions designed to help MSMEs overcome challenges in talent management, data analysis, and sales growth.

For more information about this partnership, please visit the official announcement on our website: Thrive Ventures Consulting Announces Strategic Partnership with INVOKE Solutions Sdn Bhd to Empower SMEs Across Southeast Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.