Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula City of Geneva

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Athens Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Auglaize Auglaize County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Belmont Colerain Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Butler County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Clermont Union Twp-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District V - West Clermont Educational Complex

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Defiance Tiffin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Highland Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Franklin Ohio Department of Medicaid - Electronic Visit Verification

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Public Interest Report MED

Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga East Geauga Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Central State University

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Hamilton ReGeneration Middle School

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination ReGeneration Middle School

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Village of Newtown

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hancock Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Henry Henry County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Knox Knox County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Lorain Lorain County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lorain County Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Mercer Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Village of Laura

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Village of Casstown

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Muskingum Muskingum Valley Park District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ottawa Lake Erie Shores and Islands DBA Shores & Islands Ohio

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Village of Put-in-Bay

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Pike Village of Piketon

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Village of Sugar Bush Knolls

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Preble West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Summit Akron City School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Akron City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Tuscarawas Community Improvement Corporation of Tuscarawas County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit