Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula City of Geneva
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Athens Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize Auglaize County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Belmont Colerain Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler Butler County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Union Twp-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District V - West Clermont Educational Complex
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Defiance Tiffin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Highland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Franklin Ohio Department of Medicaid - Electronic Visit Verification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Public Interest Report MED
Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga East Geauga Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Central State University
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Hamilton ReGeneration Middle School
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
ReGeneration Middle School
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Village of Newtown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hancock Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Henry Henry County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox Knox County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Lorain Lorain County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lorain County Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Mercer Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Village of Laura
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Village of Casstown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Muskingum Muskingum Valley Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Lake Erie Shores and Islands DBA Shores & Islands Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Village of Put-in-Bay
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Pike Village of Piketon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Village of Sugar Bush Knolls
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Preble West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Summit Akron City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Akron City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Tuscarawas Community Improvement Corporation of Tuscarawas County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

