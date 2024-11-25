Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|City of Geneva
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Colerain Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|Butler County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Union Twp-City of Milford Joint Economic Development District V - West Clermont Educational Complex
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Tiffin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Highland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Ohio Department of Medicaid - Electronic Visit Verification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Public Interest Report
|MED
|Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|East Geauga Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Central State University
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Hamilton
|ReGeneration Middle School
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|ReGeneration Middle School
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Village of Newtown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hancock
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Henry
|Henry County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Knox County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Lorain County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lorain County Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Mercer
|Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Village of Laura
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Village of Casstown
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Muskingum
|Muskingum Valley Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Lake Erie Shores and Islands DBA Shores & Islands Ohio
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Village of Put-in-Bay
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Pike
|Village of Piketon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Village of Sugar Bush Knolls
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|Akron City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Akron City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Tuscarawas
|Community Improvement Corporation of Tuscarawas County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.