Powerful Wisdom & Native American Heritage Month

Governor Jim Pillen

November 22, 2024

November is Native American Heritage Month. We need only look to our own State Capitol to see the enormous influence of indigenous people on our state. From the external door to the tapestries, sculptures, and mosaics within, the Warner Chamber in particular, pays homage to those who first lived on the prairie.

Early in my administration, I took part in the Nebraska Tribal Transportation Conference. It was an honor to be there as Governor, and to sit and talk with leadership representing our current tribes. One of the people I met was Alonzo Denney of the Santee Sioux Nation and what he told me at that meeting was so profound, it continues to inspire me to this day.

Alonzo’s grandfather taught him that when weighing a critical decision, it’s important to consider the impact for seven generations. Just imagine, the force of what we do today has the momentum to affect our kids, their kids and so on. It’s a simple principle – one that has completely changed how I think. To secure our future, we must take the long view and give thought to what our decisions will mean long after we are gone.

And so, for Native American Heritage Month, I thank Alonzo for his story and for his grandfather’s powerful wisdom. I hope his is a lesson we all take to heart.  

