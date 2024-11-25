NEBRASKA, November 25 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Appoints Daryl Bohac as Director of the Nebraska State Historical Society

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Daryl Bohac as director for the Nebraska State Historical Society (NSHS). Bohac will assume his new duties immediately. He will earn an annual salary of $175,000.

In announcing his pick, Gov. Pillen touted Bohac’s years of leadership in state government as well as his prior management of a complex organization and the ability create a positive team culture. Bohac served 45 years in the Nebraska National Guard, the last 10 as adjutant general, until his retirement in July 2023.

“I believe strongly that leadership matters, and Daryl has that. I’m incredibly pleased that he said yes,” said Gov. Pillen.

Another strong factor in recruiting Bohac to the position was his prior experience relocating the Nebraska National Guard Museum from its former site in Lincoln to the community of Seward. That museum boasts more than 11,000 artifacts and attracts thousands of visitors annually.

Bohac pointed out that the funding model developed to sustain the National Guard Museum is very much a ‘microcosm’ of how the State Historical Society operates.

“We want to make sure we are a vibrant agency and a vibrant resource, not only for scholars and others, but also for the citizens of this state and any others who might want to visit and learn our history,” said Bohac.

Gov. Pillen also emphasized the role of NSHS in telling the stories of Nebraska. The agency got its start in 1878, not long after Nebraska became a state. It became a state institution in 1883 and then a state agency in 1994. This year, through passage of LB1169, it is now a code agency under the purview of the Governor. The agency oversees numerous historic sites and markers and includes the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center in Omaha, which works with a variety of agencies and organizations on conservation issues and projects.

“I’m incredibly exited to join the team over there and be part of their success and continue to pursue their mission which is to collect, preserve and open to all, the histories of our state,” said Bohac.

Bohac will take over for NSHS Librarian Cindy Drake, who has been serving as interim director since July.