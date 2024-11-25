S.D. Highway 15 Reopening to Traffic Near Clear Lake

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, Nov.21, 2024

Contact:

Bryce R. Olson PE, Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. – Grading work on S.D. Highway 15, south of Clear Lake to S.D. Highway 28, has been completed and will be fully reopened to through traffic by Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Motorists should be aware that a portion of the project roadway is a treated temporary gravel surface and extra care will be needed when driving due to possible loose gravel. A lower posted speed of 45 mph will be in place through the gravel section. Final clean-up work on Highway 15 will be completed as weather allows in the coming weeks.

The $11.5 million project reconstructed 12 miles of Highway 15 from Clear Lake south to Highway 28 and included grading, structure work, and interim surfacing.

Permanent asphalt paving for the project is scheduled for 2025.

