ISSQUARED Exhibits new Chardon, Ohio facility with ribbon cutting ceremony on August 10th
Former Governor of Ohio, John Richard Kasich Jr. helps open the new facility, along with Bill Owens, Ret. Admiral, Former Vice-Chairman, Joint Chiefs of StaffCHARDON, OHIO, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Governor of Ohio, John Richard Kasich Jr. helps commemorate the opening of the new facility, along with Bill Owens, Ret. Admiral, Former Vice-Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
ISSQUARED to hire and grow the technology talent pool at Chardon, Ohio
To commemorate the opening of the newly remodeled facility – a state of the art Cyber Security Operations & Technology Center, opening doors for business since announcing plans earlier, former Governor John Kasich and Retd. Admiral Bill Owens participated in the Ribbon Cutting ceremony.
The ceremony was attended by several government officials, including members from the City of Chardon, the Mayor of Chardon, local fire dept. and law enforcement, representatives from Team Neo, along with representatives of the West Geauga Schools, as well as business leaders from the local community and representatives from companies in the tech industry. The ceremony was followed by a tour of the facility, including the ISSQUARED Executive Business Center (EBC). The EBC is a state-of-the-art collaboration & demo space, designed to host visiting clients as well as local security & technology events.
“Our key focus is now to hire and nurture world class talent at the center, fueling our growth over the next 3-5 years” says Bala Ramaiah Chief Executive Officer and Founder of ISSQUARED Inc. “This is the most significant expansion in our company’s history. We look forward to partnering and contributing to the economic & technological development in the region,” added Bala.
The project brings well-paying jobs to Northeast Ohio. Founded by CEO Bala Ramiah in 2010, ISSQUARED Inc. has expanded, and has seized upon the growth opportunity & robust eco-system that the city of Chardon and the state of Ohio provide, by making a long-term commitment with the purchase of the facility in Chardon, Ohio. This facility will serve as the IT engineering backbone & Security Operations Center, building a solid foundation for long term expansion, and is the most significant investment by ISSQUARED to date.
“We wish to thank our excellent partners throughout the process including the city of Chardon and the economic development partners at JobsOhio and Team NEO”, said Bala Ramaiah.
This marks a major milestone in our genesis as a company, adding to our existing US locations in Texas, Washington State, Oregon, Arizona and our HQ in Westlake Village, California.
The following are some highlights / objectives:
• Dedicated US Delivery Center, to complement existing US service Delivery and Sales locations.
• Focused build out of Cyber capabilities, in terms of highly skilled staff and adoption of latest technologies.
• World class Security Operations Center for delivery of Managed Security Services, along with a comprehensive suite of Cyber Security services.
• Cyber Security, Cloud, and Infrastructure training center for continuous development of existing & new staff.
• Executive Briefing Center (EBC) for
o Client visits, demos and workshops / training, along with a focus on our products ORSUS Lifecycle Manager, EIAG & Fabulix.
o Proof of concept workshops.
o Next generation technology demonstrators.
o Dedicated Client “Lab” setups.
o Fabulix Hub/Leaf Nodes
o High bandwidth, low latency data transit hub
o Future state secure WAN Edge resilience capability addition, as we expand current Fabulix Edge offerings through existing co-location partnerships and build out of ISSQUARED Datacenter and network capabilities across the US and globally.
o Access to a highly skilled labor market in the State of Ohio, along with proximity to world class academic institutions for our college hire program.
o Laying the foundation for an ISSQUARED Information Technology Park/Campus in the City of Chardon.
ISSQUARED chose Northeast Ohio for a number of reasons, including the region’s depth of technology talent and the business-friendly environment.
With our HQ in Westlake Village, California, and with the addition of this facility, we will also continue to expand with additional sales, pre-sales engineering talent at our existing locations near our major clients.
About ISSQUARED Inc.
About ISSQUARED, INC.
ISSQUARED™ is a leading IT and IT Security Products and Solutions Provider, with an established presence delivering multi-million-dollar Cyber Security, Cloud Infrastructure, and Managed Services solutions to hundreds of customers, including Fortune 500 companies. Our very company name underscores our belief in our core competencies of IT Security (IS), strengthened by Infrastructure Solutions (IS), to forge the greatest value our clientele (IS^2), represented as ISSQUARED™. ISSQUARED™ is headquartered in the Greater Los Angeles area, with prominent clients supported through various U.S. and global office locations. The Chardon, Ohio facility opening marks another major milestone in the growth trajectory of the company.
For more information, please visit www.issquaredinc.com
Media Contact: suchinth@issquaredinc.com
Suchinth Kumar
ISSQUARED Inc
+1 805-371-0585
suchinth@issquaredinc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn