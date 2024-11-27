Introducing Tuktu Check-In: A Groundbreaking, AI-Powered Solution for Affordable and Personalized Care

New Tool for Combating Loneliness Caring companions checking in on those you love Simple AI powered service for consistent personalized check-ins with our loved ones

Affordable and innovative, Tuktu Check-In offers AI-powered, personalized care for aging loved ones starting at just $19/month.

Revolutionizing caregiving, Tuktu Check-In combines AI and human connection to provide affordable, personalized support, keeping families informed and loved ones cared for.” — Rustam Sengupta, Founder - Tuktu

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuktu Inc., a leader in innovative care solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Tuktu Check-In, an AI-driven service designed to provide families with an affordable and personalized way to support their aging loved ones. For as little as $39/month for in-person visits or $19/month for virtual check-ins, families can ensure their loved ones receive regular, meaningful interactions that promote well-being and combat loneliness.

This Thanksgiving, Tuktu Check-In offers a simple, scalable solution to address the growing issue of social isolation among older adults. The U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory on Social Connection highlights that lacking social connection can increase the risk of premature death by 26-29%. Tuktu Check-In directly addresses this crisis by providing personalized social interactions that foster connection and reduce isolation.

How Tuktu Check-In Works

1. Regular Check-Ins: Families can schedule recurring in-person visits or virtual calls through the Tuktu app. Local helpers engage in meaningful conversations, ensure well-being, and monitor for early signs of health or emotional concerns.

2. AI-Personalized Updates: Each interaction is tailored by AI to the recipient’s language, interests, and needs, making every check-in personal and impactful. Families receive real-time updates through the app, keeping them informed regardless of distance.

3. Affordable Care: With in-person visits starting at $39/month and virtual calls at $19/month, Tuktu Check-In offers peace of mind at a price accessible to many families.

"Tuktu Check-In goes beyond traditional caregiving by offering a simple, scalable, and personalized solution to some of the biggest challenges families face," said Rustam Sengupta, Founder of Tuktu. "With our AI-powered insights, families can stay connected, and their loved ones feel supported. It’s about bringing the warmth of human care into the digital age."

Addressing the Loneliness Epidemic

Loneliness among older adults is a significant public health concern. According to the World Health Organization, social isolation and loneliness are associated with a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke. Regular check-ins through Tuktu provide essential social interaction, helping to mitigate these risks and improve overall health outcomes.

"Tuktu Check-In has been a game-changer for our family," said Sarah Thompson, whose mother receives regular virtual check-ins. "Knowing that someone is regularly engaging with Mom and that we receive updates through the app gives us immense peace of mind."

John Martinez, who arranged in-person check-ins for his father, shared, "The personalized interactions have made a noticeable difference in Dad's mood and well-being. The affordability and ease of scheduling make Tuktu an invaluable resource for our family."

Join Tuktu Check-In Today

For a limited time, Tuktu is offering several free check-ins automatically — no coupon code needed. Families are invited to download the Tuktu app today to experience firsthand how simple and impactful the service can be. Whether choosing in-person or virtual check-ins, Tuktu Check-In makes it easy to care for loved ones without financial strain. Sign up now at www.tuktu.us or download the Tuktu app from your preferred app store.

A Thanksgiving Launch with a Purpose

This Thanksgiving, Tuktu Check-In is giving back to families and communities by providing the tools to ensure older loved ones are cared for, supported, and connected. It’s not just a service—it’s a movement to redefine caregiving with affordability, personalization, and cutting-edge technology.

Celebrate Thanksgiving by giving the gift of care and connection with Tuktu Check-In—the most innovative and accessible way to support those who’ve made us who we are.

About Tuktu Inc.

Tuktu Inc. is transforming care through affordable, AI-powered solutions. With services now live in San Diego, Vancouver, Victoria, and Toronto, Tuktu connects families with trusted local helpers for regular check-ins and other essential support. Tuktu’s platform combines human connection with advanced technology to redefine caregiving for the modern age. Learn more and sign up at www.tuktu.us.

