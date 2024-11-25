Tuktu Launches in San Diego: Affordable, Local Care This Thanksgiving

Tuktu Launch at the San Diego Oasis Center in Rancho Bernado Tuktu - Now in San Diego - learn more at www.tuktu.us Affordable On-Demand Support Services for All generates strong excitement in the community

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Thanksgiving season, Tuktu Inc., a Canadian pioneer in care solutions, is launching in San Diego to bring affordable, personalized, and community-driven support to seniors, individuals with developmental disabilities, and those managing chronic conditions. Tuktu’s mission is simple yet profound: to help people live independently while staying connected with their community.

Empowering Lives Through Personalized Support

Tuktu’s platform is designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families. Imagine a senior who needs companionship and a friendly face to join them for tea and conversation, or a family juggling multiple responsibilities and in need of someone to help organize their home or prepare meals. Tuktu connects people with trusted helpers for these and other everyday needs. Whether it’s safe rides to doctor’s appointments, guidance on using a smartphone to stay connected with loved ones, or assistance with groceries and errands, Tuktu provides personalized solutions to make life easier. For those with special needs or chronic conditions, the platform offers tailored services to support independence and peace of mind.

Thousands of these services are already being provided every month in Canada, supported by Tuktu’s AI-powered platform that ensures a perfect match between clients and helpers, reducing costs and enhancing the quality of care. With this proven success, Tuktu is now scaling to the U.S., starting with San Diego.

Affordable, Accessible, and Community-Driven

Tuktu is revolutionizing care by making it not only affordable but also deeply personalized. By connecting clients with vetted helpers from their local community, Tuktu ensures that support is both trustworthy and cost-effective. "Our platform is built to make care accessible and personal," said Rustam Sengupta, Founder of Tuktu. "We work with independent providers, local entrepreneurs, and home care agencies—anyone with talent and a commitment to serving their community. Tuktu fosters stronger communities while keeping costs affordable."

As part of its Thanksgiving launch, Tuktu is offering an introductory discount of $20 on your first service —just use the code TUKTU20 on the Tuktu app.

Building Partnerships and Strengthening Communities

Tuktu’s inclusive platform welcomes partnerships with local entrepreneurs, independent providers, and caregiving agencies who share its vision of creating meaningful, impactful support services. The company believes that by collaborating with those who have a passion for helping others, it can scale its proven model to address the pressing care challenges faced by communities across the U.S.

Julie Glazier, Tuktu’s U.S. General Manager, expressed her enthusiasm for the launch. “Tuktu isn’t just a service—it’s a platform to bring people together. We’re inviting San Diego to join us in building a community where everyone can thrive, whether by using the app, becoming a helper, or partnering with us to expand our reach.”

A Thanksgiving Launch to Give Back

Tuktu sees its expansion to San Diego as an opportunity to give back to the community this Thanksgiving. By offering affordable, personalized services and empowering local talent, Tuktu is addressing real challenges like social isolation and the struggle to manage everyday tasks.

San Diego resident Kimberly shared her experience with Tuktu, saying, "The Tuktu app made finding help so simple. Within hours, I had someone from my own community helping me with household chores. It felt personal and safe, and it’s wonderful to know that support is just a click away."

Try Tuktu Today

Tuktu invites everyone to experience the platform’s unique approach to care. Use the code TUKTU20 on your first booking through the Tuktu app and discover affordable, personalized help when you need it most. Whether you’re looking for companionship, assistance with daily tasks, or specialized care, Tuktu is here to serve—and to build lasting connections in the community.

This Thanksgiving, let Tuktu help you or your loved ones live independently while giving back to the local community. Together, we can create a future where care is affordable, accessible, and deeply personal.

About Tuktu Inc.

Tuktu Inc. empowers individuals to live comfortably and independently by connecting them with trusted local helpers. Offering thousands of services monthly in Canada, Tuktu’s platform supports seniors, people with special needs, and families through a wide network of independent providers, caregiving agencies, and local entrepreneurs. Tuktu is committed to building stronger, more connected communities by fostering meaningful relationships and providing affordable, on-demand care solutions.

Now launched and live in San Diego, Tuktu invites you to visit www.tuktu.us to learn more about its services and discover how it can help you or your loved ones live independently and thrive.

