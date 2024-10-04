Local Heroes Unveiled: Tuktu Celebrates Seniors at Annual Distinction Awards with AgeCare

Nominees and winners of Seniors Distinction Award

Tuktu celebrates National Seniors Day at the Annual Distinction Awards with AgeCare, honoring seniors' vital contributions in the lower mainland.

Thank you for your incredible contributions and exemplary service, making our communities better and truly inspirational” — Maita Santiago, Acting Mayor of Burnaby

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuktu was honored to be a part of the AgeCare’s Annual Seniors of Distinction Awards Gala on October 1st, National Seniors Day at the Bonsor Avenue, Burnaby. This event was hosted to honor the contributions made by exceptional seniors in the community. Over fifty seniors spanning from Hope to Squamish were nominated for the award that aims to recognize the unsung contributions that seniors have made and continue to make in our communities.

As a gold sponsor, Tuktu worked alongside AgeCare securing seniors nominations from community organizations and individuals alike. We were thrilled to be at the Annual Seniors of Distinction Awards, an event that perfectly aligns with our goal to support and uplift seniors and celebrate their uniqueness, said Komal Makkad, Co-founder, Tuktu Care. By sponsoring this event, Tuktu not only celebrated the incredible achievements of the honorees but also reinforced its commitment to fostering healthy, independent living for seniors. Tuktu was delighted to be able to comfortably and safely transport some of the nominees and their companions to the event. Tuktu is proud to be part of such a meaningful initiative, where recognizing the valuable contributions of seniors help inspire the community while facilitating and fostering connections and special moments.

The afternoon was a time when honorees, families, friends and community leaders came together to recognize and celebrate the people who uplift their communities and inspire the next generations through their work and dedication.

The event was attended by over 100 residents of the lower mainland, and were greeted by opening remarks from Khairum Jivani, V.P. Operations for B.C., Agecare; Tiffany Trownson, Director of Public Affairs, BC Care Providers; Her Worship Maita Santiago, Acting Mayor of Burnaby; and His Worship, Mayor Victor Smith of Hope. Khairun Jivani started the event with heartfelt words, “We are here this afternoon to honor the remarkable individuals who have not only dedicated their lives to bettering themselves, but have also enriched our community through their leadership, creativity, and commitment to service. They inspire us all, and we are honored to recognize their achievements.”

Acting Mayor Santiago of Burnaby thanked nominees for, “Thank you for the incredible contributions you make and for being an example to all of us. Your legacy and your continued service is indeed making our communities that much better, and at the end of the day that’s really what makes our communities so much more pleasant and inspirational.”

The awards were divided into four categories: 1) Arts, 2) Healthy Living, 3) Leadership, 4) Community Service. Merv Magus, who has been working as a cartoonist for over forty years, was recognized with the Arts Award. The Healthy Living Award was presented to Shirley Low who has continued to live and thrive independently in spite of major medical complications. Yashmin Kassam was awarded for Leadership for her volunteering and dedication to her community. The Community Service Award was Presented to Gary Lake for his commitment as a volunteer driver to ensure seniors can attend medical appointments safely.

For Tuktu the event reinforced commitment to fostering independence, celebrating seniors and supporting seniors as they continue to shape and uplift our communities. This gala served as a testament to the essential role seniors play in our society and Tuktu is proud to be part of such an initiative.

