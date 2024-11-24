St. Albans Barracks / Burglary - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2008452

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 1003 hours on 11/24/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Webster St. Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Blue Seal Feeds

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were notified of a Burglary that occurred at Blue Seal Feeds in Richford. The suspect forced entry into the office area and broke open the safe, stealing some of the contents.

Surveillance footage captured the incident and an image of the suspect is attached. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this incident can contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks as 802-524-5993