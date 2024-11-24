Submit Release
UNITAR and DiploTools Launch: Tech Solutions for the Growing Diplomatic Workloads

19 November 2024, New York, USA – DiploTools, in partnership with UNITAR Office in New York, recently hosted an event titled Tech Solutions for the Growing Diplomatic Workload. This event highlighted the increasing complexities of diplomacy and the growing need for customized technological solutions to empower delegates, missions, and ministries. By addressing inefficiencies and streamlining bureaucratic processes, DiploTools aims to support diplomats in focusing on the core of their work: fostering international cooperation and dialogue.

