UNITAR Kicks Off Apia Workshop to Empower Women Leaders in Disaster Risk Reduction

11 March 2026, Apia, Samoa – On 9 March, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) welcomed 12 emerging leaders from six countries across the Pacific Islands to a regional workshop in Apia for the “Women’s Leadership in Tsunami-based Disaster Risk Reduction for World Tsunami Awareness Day 2025” training programme. Running from 9 to 12 March, this four-day workshop is the final phase of the training programme.

The programme, financially supported by the Government and People of Japan, aims to empower participants with essential skills to develop inclusive disaster risk reduction strategies tailored to their communities. This regional workshop builds on the online phase, which ran from 10 September to 19 November 2025 and in which the participants engaged in self-paced online learning, expert webinars, and peer-exchanges to build their knowledge of disaster risk reduction and women’s leadership.

Through expert-led lectures, study tour, group exercises and discussions, participants will further deepen their knowledge and leadership in disaster risk reduction, with a strong focus on women’s leadership and inclusive approaches to building resilience across communities, local economies and livelihoods. The workshop will cover critical topics such as:

Understanding hazards (geological, technological and hydrometeorological hazards)

Ecosystem-based and community-based disaster risk reduction

Leadership and management in navigating disaster risk reduction

Pacific indigenous traditional knowledge and disaster resilience

Post-disaster needs assessment

Early warning systems and communications in disaster risk reduction

Inclusivity in disaster risk reduction, with consideration to gender, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups

The workshop highlight is a study tour to the Samoa National Emergency Operation Centre, where participants will gain firsthand insights about disaster preparedness and response efforts on the ground. They will also visit Maninoa on the southern coast, where community members will share their experiences of disasters and their survival strategies. Over the four days, the participants will incorporate what they learn to develop inclusive disaster risk reduction project plans, tailored to the risks and needs of their communities.