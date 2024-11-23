Shaftsbury Barracks - Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
CASE#: 24B3004102
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: Multiple dates in November 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Hill Rd, Shaftsbury VT
VIOLATION: Violation Abuse Prevention Order x4
ACCUSED: Cotie D. Stanley
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Suzanne Bushee
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 22, 2024, Suzanne Bushee reported to the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks a complaint regarding a violation of a Final Stalking Order. Through investigation it was found that Cotie Stanley had made communication through an electronic means and third party to Suzanne Bushee which is a violation of the order. Cotie self-reported to the Shaftsbury Barracks and was released with Conditions of Release through the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division with a date of November 25, 2024, at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x4.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 25, 2024 / 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
