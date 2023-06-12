Amy Riolo, Ambassador of the Italian Mediterranean diet 2022-2024, to participate in the Diabetology Days of Crotone
It's a pleasure and an honor for me to be able to collaborate with Diabetologia Crotone in Italy to help educate the public on not only the diabetes causes and treatments, but also on prevention.”CROTONE, CALABRIA, ITALY, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Calabrian and in love with Italy, Amy Riolo is one of the world's most prominent authorities on culinary culture and diabetes, nominated by ANSA as "Ambassador of Italian Cuisine in the United States" and "Ambassador of the Italian Mediterranean Diet 2022-2024" by the International Academy of the Mediterranean Diet.
— Amy Riolo
Award-winning writer, chef, and best-selling author of 14 books, the Italian-American Amy Riolo is internationally known for her activities as a disseminator of history, culture and nutrition. For decades, she has traveled the world to represent the image of Italy and its immense gastronomic heritage: from the United States to Greece, Morocco and then the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Egypt where she holds her seminars on the Mediterranean diet, culinary diplomacy and on nutrition for those with diabetes.
As a guest on some of the most important American television stations such as Fox TV and speaker in the most prestigious universities such as Yale and Cornell, Chef Amy Riolo will be a guest in Crotone during the fifth edition of the "Diabetes Days." the three-day full immersion in the world of diabetes research organized by Dr. Salvatore Pacenza, head of the Diabetology Operating Unit at the Crotone hospital. Crotone, Italy is a candidate city to become the Italian capital of diabetology thanks to the great strides made in research but also in the care of people who suffer from it. Last month, in fact, a clinic was set up in the city hospital that deals exclusively with women with gestational or pro-gestational diabetes, a pathology that becomes even more complicated during pregnancy and which, in recent times, has recorded an incidence that went from 2 to 38% of pregnancies.
Thanks to the city of Crotone and Doctor Pacenza, the important communication and prevention work done during the "Diabetes Days" will continue again this year. The event will take place on October 5, 6, and 7, and will once again feature meetings, insights between the leading international diabetes experts, and, this year, will also include the important contribution of Amy Riolo.
