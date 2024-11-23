AHA, others urge Congress to act on alternative payment models, avoid physician payment cut

The AHA and 22 other organizations Nov. 22 urged Congress to pass an end-of-year health care package that includes action on alternative payment models and a scheduled physician payment cut. The organizations requested an extension of Medicare’s Advanced Alternative Payment Model incentive payments, ensure that APM qualifying thresholds remain attainable and replacement of a scheduled cut to Medicare physician payments with an update reflective of inflationary pressures.



"These payment reforms have generated more than $28 billion in gross savings for Medicare over the past decade," the organizations wrote. "The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released results showing that the Medicare Shared Savings Program and [Accountable Care Organization] REACH Model, the largest APMs in Medicare, generated $2.8 billion in net savings for the Medicare program in 2023, while improving patient access and quality."



The organizations said continuance of the incentives and alleviating cuts to physician payment will ensure beneficiaries’ continued access to high quality, patient-centered care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.