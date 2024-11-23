Bahamian Songstress Simmone Bowe to Headline 2024 CMEx Awards in Miami

Simmone Bowe

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soulful Bahamian singer and performer Simmone Bowe will headline the 2024 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser in Miami next month.Renowned for her warm, powerful voice and captivating stage presence, Bowe will deliver an unforgettable musical experience at the event, which will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel, starting at 11:30 a.m.With a career spanning decades, the talented singer has become celebrated for her soulful and versatile artistry across genres including jazz, reggae, R&B, and gospel. Her musical roots run deep, beginning with performances in school and church productions, community choirs, and recitals before distinguished audiences, including Bahamian government leaders.Bowe has continued to hone her craft as a worship leader, songwriter, and recording artist. She has performed alongside gospel music icons such as Donnie McClurkin, Andrae Crouch, and Ron Kenoly. Her career has taken her from intimate local stages to performances in the United States and Nigeria.In The Bahamas, Bowe’s rich vocals have complemented bands such as Funk Creation and Jazz Etcetera, captivating audiences with her heartfelt interpretations of both classic and contemporary hits. Her versatility and dynamic performances have earned her acclaim as one of the Caribbean’s most engaging artists.“Simmone Bowe embodies the spirit of the Caribbean with her musical warmth, power, and emotional depth,” said Bevan Springer, President of CMEx. “We are honored to have her headline the 2024 CMEx Awards, where she will not only entertain but also inspire our audience with the same passion and energy she has brought to stages worldwide.”Attendees of the CMEx Awards, which is being powered by The Islands of the Bahamas, can expect a lively celebration of Caribbean culture and creativity as Bowe performs an eclectic set designed to uplift and unite through the power of music this holiday season.CMEx 2024 Laureates include:Kashmie Ali – Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sailrock South CaicosTracy Berkeley – CEO, Bermuda Tourism AuthorityLatia Duncombe – Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and AviationLaura Dowrich-Phillips – Caribbean Journalist and Public Relations Manager, Experience Turks and CaicosAmbassador Victor Fernandes – Veteran Caribbean Broadcaster and Barbados Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American StatesGloria and Solomon Herbert – Co-founders of Black Meetings & Tourism magazineDr. Lisa Indar – Interim Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)Eroline and Lyton Lamontagne – Owners, Fond Doux Eco Resort in St. LuciaThea LaFond – 2024 Olympic Champion, DominicaVanessa Ledesma – CEO, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)Marc Melville – CEO, Chukka Caribbean AdventuresMarie McKenzie – Senior Vice President of Government and Destination Affairs, Carnival Corporation & plcJennifer Nugent-Hill – Director of Government and Community Affairs, Tropical ShippingSimón Suárez – Vice President, Grupo PuntacanaEllison “Tommy” Thompson – Former Deputy Director General of Tourism, Bahamas, and Former CEO, St. Kitts Tourism AuthorityChristine Valls – Director of Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, United AirlinesThe CMEx Awards are supported by an exceptional lineup of partners, including:Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain, St. LuciaBlue Horizons Garden Resort, GrenadaBrion City Hotel, BW Signature Collection, CuraçaoBucuti & Tara Beach Resort, ArubaCalabash Cove Resort & Spa, St. LuciaCarnival Corporation & plcCoco Palm Resort, St. LuciaComfort Suites Paradise Island, BahamasFort Young Hotel and Dive Resort, DominicaGallows Point Resort, St. John, U.S. Virgin IslandsGolden Rock Dive & Nature Resort, St. EustatiusLadera Resort, St. LuciaLittle Good Harbour & The Atlantis Historic Inn, BarbadosMontpelier Plantation & Beach, NevisMount Cinnamon Hotel & Beach Club, GrenadaPark Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, St. KittsRadisson Aquatica Resort Barbados, BarbadosThe Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin IslandsThe Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, JamaicaThe Hamilton Beach Villas & Spa, NevisThe Hartling Group, Turks and CaicosThe Islands of The Bahamas (Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation)﻿The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, JamaicaTropical ShippingWyndham Grand Barbados, Sam Lord’s Castle All-Inclusive ResortMarketplace Excellence CorporationFor tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/cmexawards2024

