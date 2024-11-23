Councilmember Gabe Albornoz will be This Week’s Special Guest on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, November 23 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, November 21, 2024

The show will also highlight the 2025 open enrollment for Maryland Health Connection

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 21, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Gabriel Albornoz, who serves as the chair of the Health and Human Services committee; Leslie Martinez, program manager at Montgomery County Health Connections for the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS); and Maria Villegas, communications specialist at Montgomery Parks. The show will air on Friday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week's special guest, Councilmember Gabe Albornoz will discuss school safety and the efforts by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) to enhance security measures. Additionally, Councilmember Albornoz will provide details about the installation of vaping detectors in MCPS, which is part of a broader initiative to address the growing concern about vaping and its associated health risks among students.

The second segment will focus on open enrollment for Maryland residents. From now until Jan. 15, 2025, you can explore and enroll in a 2025 health plan at www.marylandhealthconnection.gov. Ms. Martinez will share information about what's new for 2025, the health companies available for selection, and the steps to enroll.

The radio show will conclude highlighting The Garden of Lights. This year, from mid-November through early January, The Garden of Lights display transforms Brookside Gardens into a magical winter wonderland. Stroll through the one-half mile, outdoor, walk-through exhibit and enjoy the twinkling lights and glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and grounds throughout the 50-acre horticultural gem in Wheaton. Tickets for the Garden of Lights are now available, Ms. Villegas will share all of the details.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.