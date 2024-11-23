JFK Airport Selects Logipix for Airside Virtual Ramp Control System

LOGIPIX 300 Megapixel Panorama Camera

Logipix International Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAMGD)

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Logipix International Corp. (OTC: TAMGD) (“Logipix” or the “Company”) today announced that JFK Millennium Partners, the consortium leading a $4.2 billion redevelopment at JFK International Airport, has selected Logipix US Corporation (“Logipix US”), the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, to implement an advanced Virtual Ramp Control System at the new JFK Terminal 6. This pioneering technology promises to revolutionize airport operations by enhancing security, efficiency, and safety on the ground.Logipix, a leader in high-resolution intelligent computer vision solutions, was chosen after a rigorous selection process for its advanced capabilities and track record of successful implementations in high-volume commercial airside environments, such as LaGuardia Airport. The Virtual Ramp Control System will leverage Logipix' innovative multi-sensor panoramic video technology and Airside Augmented Reality Solution (LAARS) software to provide monitoring and analysis of ground activities with live object classification and tracking, supporting the Terminal 6 gate operations center. Integrating high-resolution cameras, intelligent AI analytics, and advanced control features, the system will enhance the efficiency of aircraft management with real time decision-making support and improved situational awareness."We are thrilled to work with JFK Millennium Partners to deploy our Virtual Ramp Control System," said Mike Broggie, President of Logipix US. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of modern airports, and we are confident that our technology will contribute to JFK’s innovative transformation into a world-class facility."Logipix US is under contract for the project which runs through 2030. Implementation of Phase I of the Virtual Ramp Control System commences in December, 2024.ABOUT LOGPIX INTERNATIONAL CORPLogipix International Corp. is the holding company of Logipix US Corporation, the exclusive distribution partner of Logipix Kft., a Hungarian company, for the Americas region. The Company’s primary product offering includes a market leading technology combining high-resolution panorama cameras with advanced Artificial Intelligence. Logipix complete solutions enable detailed detection and tracking of threats and increased situational awareness for critical commercial and military infrastructure, airport airside operations, and international borders. With innovative products and a commitment to quality, Logipix and Logipix US Corporation are trusted by customers worldwide for their advanced imaging capabilities and exceptional performance.Forward-Looking Statements:This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. All statements, trends analysis, and other information contained in this memorandum including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward looking statements. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond Logipix International Corp.’s control.###

