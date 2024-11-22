Gov. Justice, Sen. Capito, Kevin O’Leary break ground on $35 million manufacturing facility in Marion County

​ FAIRMONT, WV — Gov. Jim Justice, alongside Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, broke ground on Prime 6’s new manufacturing facility in Fairmont. The $35 million investment is expected to create 75-100 jobs in North Central West Virginia. Prime 6 is known for its innovative approach to upcycling wood waste, turning it into high-quality products for the hospitality industry. Its charcoal alternative products are USDA certified, meeting industry standards for excellence. The woman-owned business is relocating its headquarters from Asia to West Virginia. This move will not only strengthen Prime 6’s operations but also support the wood industry throughout the Appalachian region, contributing to local economic growth and job creation. "Today, West Virginia is putting another stake in the sand with Prime 6," Gov. Justice said. "I've had countless conversations with Kevin and the team at Prime 6 about bringing their manufacturing facility to West Virginia, and it's truly an honor to be here today, seeing it become a reality. We faced some challenges with Prime 6's location that could have derailed this entire thing. But we knew we weren't going to let that happen. We got tougher, we worked harder—that's the West Virginia way. What Prime 6 will find here is a community of dedicated workers, skilled craftsmen, and good-hearted folks. We'll never forget the investment you've made in our Fairmont community, and that's what makes West Virginia the place to be. We are truly humbled you believe in West Virginia, Fairmont, and our communities. Thank you to Kevin, Prime 6, and everyone in this room who has helped lead us to this incredible milestone." "What a great day for West Virginia, Marion County, and Fairmont," Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said. "It's wonderful to welcome 'Mr. Wonderful' to Wild and Wonderful West Virginia again. About a year ago, we started this conversation about Prime 6, discussing the vision and possibilities for the future of our state. Now, here we are, seeing it come to life in a building that's been lifeless for quite some time. But soon, it will become a great structure for Prime 6. This is an innovative idea from a woman-run business, which I love, so Riki, thank you for bringing your vision to West Virginia. I told Riki and the Prime 6 team from the beginning that they would not regret this move—because if they're looking for a community of hardworking, dedicated people who truly value the power of work, they've come to the right place. Thank you all for having me here to celebrate this incredible milestone." “The key to success is building strong relationships around good policy and effective leadership, and West Virginia has both,” Kevin O’Leary said. “When I first met Gov. Justice, I knew right away he got business. We shared the business of all the incredible things West Virginia has to continue building its economy. Gov. Justice made it very easy to make West Virginia a place to invest in. Work is just getting started, but Prime 6 has an exciting future ahead here in Fairmont.” "It's an honor to stand before you as the CEO of Prime 6, a company built on innovation, stability, and the commitment to making a meaningful impact,” ​​Riki Franco said. “Today, we celebrate the significant milestone of becoming a Made in America brand. We are a people-first company, and the success of Prime 6 is built on relationships with our customers, with our partners, and now with this wonderful community. This achievement would not have been possible without the incredible support of Gov. Justice, whose leadership has made this venture a reality. We are deeply grateful to the West Virginia Economic Development Authority for their guidance in navigating this process. Thank you for welcoming us to Fairmont, for our trust, your belief, and our shared vision. And, of course, I'm excited about the continued partnership with our very own shark, Kevin O'Leary, whose unwavering belief in Prime 6 has been instrumental." “I am excited to welcome Prime 6 as we break ground on their new manufacturing facility,” Anne Bolyard, City of Fairmont Mayor, said. “Fairmont and Marion County have a proud history as the home to industries that have fueled the economic engine not only of this region and state but of our nation and even on the international stage. Today, Prime 6 becomes part of that legacy, bringing innovation and investment in sustainable energy to our community. The driving force behind economic development in West Virginia is our dedicated, hardworking workforce—and Marion County is home to some of the best. We are thrilled to have Prime 6 join us here in Fairmont, and we look forward to all the great things to come.”

