First Lady Cathy Justice concludes final 2024 Communities In Schools Advisory Council meeting

​ CHARLESTON, WV – Today, First Lady Cathy Justice hosted the final Communities In Schools (CIS) Advisory Council meeting of 2024, bringing together leaders dedicated to removing barriers to education and empowering West Virginia’s students. First Lady Justice opened the meeting by reflecting on the year’s successes and expressing her gratitude to the Advisory Council for their commitment to CIS. “Bringing Communities In Schools to all 55 counties in West Virginia has been one of the most meaningful achievements of my time as First Lady,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “This program is about giving every student the tools and support they need to succeed, no matter where they live. I am so proud of the countless individuals—educators, coordinators, volunteers, and supporters—who have worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality. Together, we have strengthened the foundation for a brighter future for our children and our state.” Cynthia Sorsaia, the CIS State Director, shared an update on the program’s statewide expansion into all 55 counties. Highlighting the program’s benefits, Sorsaia provided compelling examples of how CIS continues to address students’ unique needs, fostering their success both inside and outside the classroom. State Superintendent of Schools Michele Blatt addressed the council, emphasizing the critical role of CIS in West Virginia schools. She shared her vision for the future of the program, outlining strategies to sustain its positive momentum and expand its impact in the coming years. The meeting also celebrated the successful culmination of the Friends With Paws initiative, led by Joslyn Barnhart, the Communities In Schools Liaison in the Office of First Lady Cathy Justice. This initiative will conclude with 45 certified therapy dogs placed in CIS schools across the state, providing students with comfort, emotional support, and encouragement. Council members were presented with testimonials from teachers, students, and administrators, underscoring the program’s transformative impact. Tom Campbell, Treasurer for the CISWV Nonprofit, reviewed the organization’s financial report, providing an update on the program’s funding progress. Campbell has served as the nonprofit’s treasurer since its inception. He plans to continue working with First Lady Justice, who serves as the Nonprofits President, and Randall Reid-Smith who serves as Vice President. Vicki Shannon, Chief of Staff for First Lady Cathy Justice, highlighted several initiatives to support CIS case-managed students during the holiday season. She shared details about Christmas gifts that will be distributed to CIS case managed students across the state, as well as the sale of Greenbrier River Giclées, with all proceeds benefiting the CISWV Nonprofit. Additionally, Shannon discussed the “What We Are Made Of” portrait project, created by students, which celebrates their individuality and creativity. The following Advisory Council members attended the meeting: Ingrida Barker: Superintendent, McDowell County Schools

Mickey Blackwell: Executive Director, WV Association of Principals

Michele Blatt: WV Superintendent of Schools

Mary Elisabeth Eckerson - Committee Chair: Independent Contractor, Dominion Energy

Kevin Fields: Vice President of Manufacturing Services, Toyota

Mike Honaker: Inspector General, WV Department of Homeland Security

Cathy Justice - President: First Lady of West Virginia

Randall Reid-Smith - Vice President: Cabinet Secretary, WV Dept. of Arts, Culture and History

Casey Sacks: President, Bridge Valley Comm. and Tech. College

Vicki Shannon: Chief of Staff, Office of First Lady Cathy Justice

Cynthia Sorsaia: Director of Communities In Schools, WV Dept. of Education

Chris Treadway: Vice Chancellor, WV Community and Tech. College Education

Ann Urling: Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of Governor Jim Justice The First Lady concluded the meeting by thanking the council for their steadfast support of CIS and encouraging everyone to continue working toward a brighter future for West Virginia’s students. “Your hard work and unwavering dedication have created a lasting impact on the lives of our students,” she said. “Together, we are ensuring a brighter future for children across West Virginia.” For more information about Communities In Schools and Friends With Paws, visit ciswv.org. ​

