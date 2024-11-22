News Release

Denver, November 22, 2024 - The Department of State today announced that the 2024 statewide post-election audit has been completed. The 2024 audit has statistically verified that Coloradans' ballots were counted accurately and that voting equipment worked as it should have.

"Colorado's bipartisan risk-limiting audit is complete, and confirms the accuracy of the 2024 general election results and that voting equipment worked as it should. Colorado's multilayered security approach ensures that each election is fair, accurate and secure, and that every Colorado voter has their voice heard," said Secretary Griswold.

After every statewide election, the Department of State works with County Clerks to conduct the audit. The risk-limiting audit establishes a statistical level of certainty that ballots were counted according to voters' intent and tabulating equipment worked correctly.

The risk-limiting audit has been conducted in every Colorado election since the 2017 Coordinated Election. The audit has never found a discrepancy that was a result of the voting system not working as intended.

The steps to certifying the 2024 General Election are: