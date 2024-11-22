Governor Abbott Congratulates Shenandoah As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, November 22 - November 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Shenandoah on being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Shenandoah Convention and Visitors Bureau’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $193.8 billion in economic impact and supported 1.3 million jobs across the state in 2023. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Convention and Visitors Bureau on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Shenandoah’s welcoming atmosphere and convenient location make it an attractive destination for visitors exploring Texas, helping it earn the Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “With its proximity to Houston and an array of accommodation, shopping, dining, and entertainment options, Shenandoah offers travelers big-city amenities and the warmth of a small town.”

“Shenandoah is a thriving community,” said Senator Brandon Creighton. “With this new Tourism Friendly Texas designation, visitors from across the country can now experience all it has to offer. Congratulations to Mayor Escoto, the city leadership, and the entire community for their hard work in making this vision a reality. Being recognized as a premier destination for conventions and travelers will only drive additional economic development in the region and provide vital support for the small businesses that make this community a great place to live and visit.”

“I am proud to represent Shenandoah in the Texas House,” said Representative Steve Toth. “With a modest geographical footprint of about two square miles, and a population under 4,000, Shenandoah is proof that even a small town can be a big player in the economic power of an entire community and its surrounding areas. Shenandoah is the perfect blend of small-town nostalgia and ambiance with high-end attractions that make this Hallmark-like city such desirable place to live, work, play, and pray. I congratulate the City of Shenandoah on their well-deserved recognition and accolades as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community.”

“As Mayor, I'm excited to see the City of Shenandoah is among the first to receive the Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation,” said Mayor John Escoto. “I am also thrilled to see the Shenandoah Convention and Visitors Bureau’s hard work come to fruition. We know the outsized role that tourism plays in our city, which is even more pronounced given Shenandoah's small size. According to Travel Texas data, our city has one of the highest percentages of travel spending by non-residents in the state. We understand tourism plays a tremendous role in our city's ongoing economic health and vitality and how the breadth of all our city's shops, restaurants, and attractions that are critical to visitors also provide a tremendous benefit to our residents' quality of life.”

“We are thrilled to be among the inaugural class of cities to receive the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation by Travel Texas,” said Shenandoah Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Shenandoah Texas) Director John Mayner. “We believe this special designation not only exemplifies the character of our city and those who live and work here, but it will also help us raise awareness for our city and the incredible value proposition it offers those planning to travel to the North Houston/Woodlands area. At just 2.2 square miles in size, its compact and easy-to-navigate footprint, great location, and amenities put Shenandoah on the top of any savvy traveler's ‘places to consider’ list.”

“As one of the city's newest hotels, located in one of its most vibrant mixed-use developments, Metropark Square, I'm thrilled to support the Shenandoah Convention and Visitors Bureau’s pursuit of this designation,” said Hyatt House Shenandoah Director of Sales Shaelyn Fischer. “Those of us working in hospitality understand the importance of promoting our city as a warm and welcoming city to all. I'm so happy that Shenandoah is among the first in the state to achieve this Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation and look forward to seeing its positive impact on our city in the years to come.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.