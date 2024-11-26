Acuity, Inc. Announces Promotion of Matthew Contento to Vice President of Foreign Affairs

Matthew Contento has been named Vice President, Foreign Affairs at Acuity

Contento Brings 25 years of Federal Contracting Experience to Acuity's Leadership Team

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity is pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew Contento to the position of Vice President of Foreign Affairs. Acuity’s Foreign Affairs portfolio includes government entities such as the Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, Inter-American Development Bank, and Worldbank.

Contento has been with Acuity since February 2020, serving as a Managing Director overseeing the Foreign Affairs portfolio. In this role, he has been instrumental in expanding Acuity's footprint in diplomatic technology through managing Application Services delivery for the Department of State’s Systems Integration Office.

“I am delighted to have Matt Contento join Acuity’s leadership team,” said Rui Garcia, Acuity founder and president. “Matt’s extensive background and expertise make him an invaluable asset. He has exactly the qualities and the qualifications to drive innovation and excellence within our Foreign Affairs business unit and across Acuity.”

A graduate of James Madison University, Contento has 25 years of experience in federal contracting. He has managed large programs in federal health IT, digital transformation for aviation safety, and cloud and application development services in diplomatic technology.

About Acuity

Acuity, Inc., founded in 2002, is a leading technology consulting firm headquartered in Reston, VA. We specialize in providing innovative and pragmatic technology solutions to federal agencies, particularly those focused on National Security and Public Safety missions. Our deep domain expertise, combined with a commitment to trust, integrity, inclusion, and mission impact, enables us to deliver measurable business results. Acuity's award-winning culture and proven industry partnerships ensure that we create and deliver transformative results, with a focus on digital evolution, data enablement, and hyperautomation. For more information, visit www.myacuity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.