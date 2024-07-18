Acuity Named a 2024 Inc. Best Workplace

Reston-based federal consulting firm Acuity receives another 2024 workplace honor, following Washington Post and Washington Business Journal honors.

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity, Inc., an innovative technology consulting firm serving the federal government, is celebrating its appearance on the Inc. list of Best Workplaces 2024.

Inc., a business magazine, partners with Quantum Workplace, an employee engagement software company, to create the annual list recognizing private U.S. companies with the most satisfied employees. The selection process included an application, a benefits inventory, research into Acuity’s history and culture, and an employee engagement survey.

“It is not only exciting but also validating to appear on the Inc. Best Workplaces list. It shows that the time, effort, and investment we put into creating a great work experience is paying off for our team members,” said Rui Garcia, President and Founder of Acuity. “As a consulting firm, we succeed or fail on the performance of our people. I am proud that we create a culture where they thrive.”

Acuity supports federal customers with national security, financial services, foreign affairs, and intelligence missions. Acuity’s areas of technical expertise include IT modernization, data enablement, and hyperautomation. The company’s employee-centric culture emphasizes training and support for work-life balance.

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

This is Acuity’s third workplace award in 2024. The company also earned Washington Business Journal Best Place to Work and a Washington Post Top Workplace recognition earlier this year. Visit Careers - Acuity (myacuity.com) to learn more about working for Acuity.

About Acuity

Acuity, Inc. is a leading technology consulting company supporting federal agencies in the areas of IT Modernization, Data Enablement, and Hyperautomation. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Acuity offers decades of deep expertise, empowering federal agencies to significantly advance their national security and public safety missions. Learn more at www.myacuity.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.