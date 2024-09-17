IT Consulting Firm Acuity Celebrates Success Serving the Intelligence Community

In 13 months, Acuity has grown a strong IC practice under Vice President KC Wilberg, a moderator at this week's Potomac Officer's Club Intel Summit.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity Inc., a leading federal technology consulting firm, is celebrating the impressive progress the company has made in its support for the Intelligence Community (IC) since launching an IC business unit last year.

In August 2023, Acuity announced it was expanding its services to support federal IC programs. With over two decades of federal IT consulting experience, the company was well-positioned to meet growing demand from Intelligence Community clients with specialized technical requirements and highly-cleared resource needs. Industry expert KC Wilberg was hired to lead the new business unit.

Under Wilberg’s leadership, Acuity quickly ramped up its IC practice, gaining authorizations to do business in the IC, joining industry organizations, and forming partnerships. These activities led to rapid results. Since the IC business unit launched just 13 months ago, Acuity has secured business with four (4) intel agencies, with thirteen (13) awards, for ~$110M in potential value for Acuity.

“Acuity was ready for this move into serving the IC. We already had expertise providing IT modernization, data enablement, and hyperautomation services to federal agencies. We just had to take the best practices we’ve developed over the last twenty plus years and tailor them to meet IC requirements,” Wilberg said. “I am pleased with the progress we have made so far, but this is just the beginning. I am excited to keep up our momentum and find additional opportunities to help IC agencies with their Missions.”

Wilberg and other Acuity personnel will be available to discuss Acuity’s IC capabilities at the Potomac Officers Club’s annual Intel Summit on September 19, 2024. At the event, Wilberg will be moderating the panel discussion, “Driving Intelligence Outcomes: Strategic Data Enablement and AI in the IC,” exploring the latest methodologies and technologies that are unlocking new levels of intelligence, efficiency, and mission success. For more information about Acuity's IC offerings, visit the Acuity website at www.acuity.com or speak to an Acuity team member at the event.

About Acuity, Inc.

Acuity, Inc. is a leading technology consulting company supporting federal agencies in the areas of IT Modernization, Data Enablement, and Hyperautomation. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Acuity offers decades of deep expertise, empowering federal agencies to significantly advance their national security and public safety missions. For more information, please visit www.myacuity.com.

