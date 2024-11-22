ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), in collaboration with state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies, executed a comprehensive statewide Security Threat Group (STG) operation targeting verified gang members associated with known street gangs between November 19 - November 21, 2024. This initiative was designed to detect ongoing criminal activity, deter future offenses, and enhance public safety across Georgia communities.

The operation involved warrant services, Fourth Amendment waiver searches, parole searches, and field interviews with individuals under supervision and focused on individuals with active violations of probation and parole, ensuring accountability and compliance. DCS circuits across the state coordinated closely with local law enforcement partners, leveraging resources to maximize the operation's effectiveness while maintaining flexibility to meet community-specific needs.

“Community Supervision Officers exhaust every resource and service available to provide opportunities for successful outcomes. Unfortunately, some individuals choose not to take advantage of the support our Department so diligently provides,” stated Mr. James Bergman who serves as the Director of Field Operations overseeing the Special Operations Unit. Bergman further adds, “An operation of this magnitude requires seamless interagency collaboration--it is nearly impossible to do alone. DCS is grateful for the agencies and departments who have partnered with us to make this operation a success.”

Community Supervision Officers leverage many skills and function in many roles. One critical role our officers carry out is to protect neighborhoods across Georgia from dangerous individuals. These officers are on the ground every day making meaningful contacts that provide valuable intelligence on individuals who have chosen to cast aside the desire to be productive members of society in favor of a desire to wreak havoc within their communities.

This statewide operation resulted in 302 searches, 79 arrests, and the seizure of 39 firearms. Additionally, narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.

This annual operation highlights DCS’s commitment to public safety and its dedication to fostering strong relationships with law enforcement agencies to combat gang-related crime effectively.

