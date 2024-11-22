Traffic Advisory for November 22, 2024

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Camp Harbor View Citython 5K – Saturday, November 23, 2024

The annual running of the Camp Harbor View Citython 5K will take place leaving from Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common, taking a left onto Beacon Street, a left onto Arlington Street, a right onto Commonwealth Avenue outbound, turning around at Charlesgate West and returning by Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Beacon Street, South side (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street.

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

BAY VILLAGE

Bay Village Neighborhood Fall Clean-Up – Saturday, November 23, 2024

Parking will be restricted to support the neighborhood’s Fall cleanup effort. The clean-up program is scheduled for from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Stuart Street to Marginal Road

Broadway, Both sides, from Melrose Street to Piedmont Street

Charles Street South, West side (odd side), from Tremont Street/Jefferson Street to Stuart Street

Church Street, Both sides, from Stuart Street to Tremont Street

Cortes Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Fayette Street , Both sides, from Charles Street South to Marginal Road

Isabella Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Columbus Avenue

Marginal Road, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Arlington Street

Melrose Street, Both sides, from Charles Street South to Arlington Street

Piedmont Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Broadway

Shawmut Street, Both sides, from Church Street to Broadway

Tremont Street, West side (odd side), from Marginal Road to Jefferson Street/Charles Street South

Winchester Street, Both sides, from Broadway to Arlington Street

