St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on correctional officer, attempted escape, and other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A4008976

TROOPER: Detective Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2024 at approximately 1130 hours

LOCATION: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION:

Simple Assault (three counts)

Assault of correctional officer with bodily fluids

Escape and attempts to escape

ACCUSED: Joseph Heim

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Friday, Nov. 21, 2024, VSP troopers were notified of an event that had occurred the previous day at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury involving a reported assault of two correctional officers by 48-year-old Joseph Heim of Fayston, who was an inmate in their custody.

Troopers began an investigation, during which they learned Heim had attempted to take a set of keys from the correctional officers and fought with them while at the hospital following a medical event. The correctional officers were able to prevent Heim from escaping and successfully restrained him. The COs were uninjured.

Heim was issued a citation to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury to answer the charges at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16, 2024. Heim has been in custody since earlier this week, when he was arrested by the Vermont State Police for possession of methamphetamines and five counts of violating conditions of release. The violation-of-conditions charges arise from Heim’s arrest this summer related to an explosion in Fayston that injured himself and another man.

No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Heim’s arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 12/16/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, St. Johnsbury

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached