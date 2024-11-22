St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on correctional officer, attempted escape, and other charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24A4008976
TROOPER: Detective Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/20/2024 at approximately 1130 hours
LOCATION: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION:
- Simple Assault (three counts)
- Assault of correctional officer with bodily fluids
- Escape and attempts to escape
ACCUSED: Joseph Heim
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On Friday, Nov. 21, 2024, VSP troopers were notified of an event that had occurred the previous day at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury involving a reported assault of two correctional officers by 48-year-old Joseph Heim of Fayston, who was an inmate in their custody.
Troopers began an investigation, during which they learned Heim had attempted to take a set of keys from the correctional officers and fought with them while at the hospital following a medical event. The correctional officers were able to prevent Heim from escaping and successfully restrained him. The COs were uninjured.
Heim was issued a citation to appear in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Johnsbury to answer the charges at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16, 2024. Heim has been in custody since earlier this week, when he was arrested by the Vermont State Police for possession of methamphetamines and five counts of violating conditions of release. The violation-of-conditions charges arise from Heim’s arrest this summer related to an explosion in Fayston that injured himself and another man.
No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Heim’s arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 12/16/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, St. Johnsbury
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
