WOODVILLE – Michael Clint Wallace, Jr. of Warren, Texas, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

The victim was a family member whom Wallace sexually assaulted over the course of approximately four years. The abuse began when the victim was approximately five years old and ended when she told a family member about the abuse at nine years old. Tyler County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the case along with the Beaumont Child Advocacy Center, and the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office obtained an indictment for Continuous Abuse of a Young Child under 14 in 2016. The Tyler County District Attorney’s Office then recused themselves when the child described additional sexual abuse to an Assistant District Attorney, and attorneys with the Office of the Attorney General were appointed as special prosecutors on the case.

Wallace was convicted by a Tyler County jury in April 2019. The case was later overturned on appeal due to the court reporter’s failure to keep a proper record for a portion of the original trial. The case was set to be retried in November 2024, but Wallace elected to plead guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and to waive his right to appeal in exchange for a 30-year prison sentence. He is currently 48 years old and will not be eligible for parole until he serves at least half of the sentence.

Assistant Attorneys General Matthew Shawhan and Ahrum Kim from Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Prosecutions Division represented the State of Texas.