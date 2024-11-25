Vista Apex Donates Cleaning Supplies to Support Local Dog Shelter, Woof Gang Rescue

Vista Apex supports Woof Gang Rescue with a donation of cleaning supplies, helping the nonprofit provide safe, clean spaces for dogs awaiting their homes.

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vista Apex, a leading innovator in dental products and solutions, has extended its commitment to community support by donating essential cleaning supplies to Woof Gang Rescue, a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehoming dogs in need.

The donation includes high-quality cleaning products to help Woof Gang Rescue maintain a safe, clean, and welcoming environment for the dogs in their care. Vista Apex recognizes the vital role that animal shelters play in the community and is proud to contribute to their mission.

“We believe in making a difference not just in dentistry but in our local community as well,” said Devin Conrad, Supply Chain Manager at Vista Apex. “Supporting Woof Gang Rescue allows us to give back and ensure these dogs have the clean and healthy spaces they deserve while waiting for their forever homes.”

Woof Gang Rescue, located in Racine, has been a cornerstone in the animal rescue community, tirelessly working to save dogs from high-risk situations and place them in loving homes. Donations like these are critical to their daily operations and success.

Vista Apex’s involvement with Woof Gang Rescue aligns with the company’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility and giving back to the communities it serves.

About Vista Apex. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, Vista Apex designs, manufactures, packages, and distributes more than 500 cataloged dental products, many of which offer significant clinical advantages. The company is best known for its endodontic irrigating solutions and restorative dental materials that outperform traditional products, leading to better patient outcomes.

