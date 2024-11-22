Supreme Court will decide percolated Miranda issue, or maybe not

The Second District, Division One, Court of Appeal’s unpublished opinion found “persuasive” the Second District, Division Two, decision in People v. Orozco (2019) 32 Cal.App.5th 802 and held to be admissible a jailed defendant’s statements that were made — after the defendant had invoked his Miranda right to remain silent — to a police agent posing as a fellow inmate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.