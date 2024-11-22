California Chief Justice Discusses Public Trust, Budget Cuts During Pivotal Time for Judiciary

Less than two years into her tenure as California’s Chief Justice, Patricia Guerrero is tackling a wave of challenges—from significant funding cuts to bar exam reforms—all while championing her vision for California’s courts. “My mission is to work hard and always improve access to justice,” Guerrero said at UC Law San Francisco during the annual Supreme Court of California (SCOCA) Conference. The Nov. 8 event was organized by UC Berkeley Law’s California Constitution Center and sponsored by the UC Law Journal.

