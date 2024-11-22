Submit Release
Newsom Names Two Judges to Appellate Courts in San Francisco, Orange County

(Subscription required) Judge Charles Smiley, who has served as a judge of the Alameda County Superior Court since 2012, was named to the First District Court of Appeal, Division One. Newsom also nominated Orange County Superior Court Judge Nathan Scott to the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three. If confirmed, Scott would replace Associate Justice William Bedsworth, who retired in October.

