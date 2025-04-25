California Contracts Unable to Limit ‘Willful Injury’ Liability

(Subscription required) California contracts can’t limit damages for intentional wrongdoing, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a case stemming from a $6 million fight over Trader Joe’s barbeque sauce.

