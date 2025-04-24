Early Implementation of Prop 36 Varies Widely across Counties

Data covering the first few months of Prop 36 indicate that prosecutors are applying these new elements. A recent survey by California’s Judicial Council of the courts—conducted in the second half of February and covering the vast majority of counties—indicates that about 1,500 theft and 1,900 drug cases have been filed by prosecutors applying the new law’s felony charges.

