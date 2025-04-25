California Supreme Court appoints new trustees, bar exam officials

(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court has appointed Ryan Harrison to the State Bar Board of Trustees and named Juliane Smith and Joshua Montgomery to the Committee of Bar Examiners. All three begin partial terms Friday.

