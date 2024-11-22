CIP's MaryPat Coe Honored by Education Rights Counsel

MaryPat Coe, Project Specialist at the Court Improvement Project, received the Aequitas Award from the Education Rights Counsel (ERC) at their annual meeting on November 14, 2024. The award is presented to community advocates who have made a significant impact on advancing educational equity in Nebraska. Dennis Marks, JD, Sarpy County Public Defender; and Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers also received awards this year, entitled "Hope on the Horizon: An Evening in the Cloud Room."

The ERC assists teachers, universities, school districts, non-profits and others in finding their voice and increasing their understanding of student and school rights and responsibilities. ERC collaborates with entities in areas where our interests overlap, such as the civil rights of students and access to education based on race, gender, and national origin, where student disability and discipline are also part of the situation.