2024 Outstanding Team Award

Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI) Hall County Team, District 9 Chief Probation Officer Marc Kohmetscher, Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad, Hall County Attorney Martin Klein, Judge Alfred Corey and Judge Brian McQuay, both from Hall County Court, and District 9 JDAI Coordinator James Schulte.

Through dedicated collaboration among law enforcement, probation, the county attorney’s office, the courts, and community partners, the Hall County JDAI team has reduced the average length of stay for youth in detention to a five-year low. This collaborative approach has led to a remarkable decrease of 1,032 bed days for youth in detention per year, saving the county money and allowing young individuals to receive essential services and education with fewer traumatic experiences.

In addition to these achievements, the JDAI Hall County team is working to expand community resources. In collaboration with Mid-Plains Center for Behavioral Health in Grand Island, the team is increasing adult detox bed capacity to house opiate detox patients, paving the way for a juvenile reception and screening center.

The Outstanding Team Award recognizes workgroups that promote a collegial, supportive environment characterized by positive morale. An accomplished team exhibits collaborative problem-solving or the creation of new relationships that improve work processes marked by efficiency and superior performance.

Photo, from left: Marc Kohmetscher, James Schulte, Sheriff Rick Conrad, Martin Klein, former Chief Justice Mike Heavican, Judge Alfred Corey, and Judge Brian McQuay.