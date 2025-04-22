Nebraska Honors Women Trailblazers in Powerful History Month Display

A Women’s History Month exhibit honoring Nebraska women who have shaped the state's legal, political, cultural, and entrepreneurial landscape was displayed in Omaha’s County City Building throughout March.

The exhibit, presented by the City of Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department, was organized to highlight the legacy of Nebraska’s female leaders. It features pioneers from various fields—including judges, politicians, musicians, and business innovators. Among those featured from the state’s legal community were Judges Elizabeth Pittman, Marcela Keim, and Riko Bishop.

The display goes beyond celebrating well-known names. It also acknowledges the countless women whose contributions have gone largely unrecorded. A statement featured in the exhibit reads:

"However, it is important to remember that the women we showcase here represent only a small portion of the many who have quietly shaped Nebraska’s story. For every woman whose name has been recorded in history, countless others have worked tirelessly, often in silence..."