'POP! Goes the West' Pops into Cody this Spring

"Pop! Goes the West" exhibition logo Bill Schenck (American, b. 1947), "A Flight from Destiny," 1994. Oil on canvas, 47.375 x 62.375 inches. Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Cody, Wyoming. Gift of The Alexander Bodini Foundation, in memory of Alexander Bodini. 1.95 Facade of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West

Warhol, Western Icons, and Pop Art Burst into the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming.

The artworks in 'POP! Goes the West' are playful, eye-catching, and insightful...beneath the bright colors are important questions about what stories we tell about the West and who gets to tell them.” — Susan Barnett, Margaret & Dick Scarlett Curator of Western Art

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, the mythic West gets a Pop Art twist. The Buffalo Bill Center of the West proudly presents " POP! Goes the West ," a dazzling new exhibition opening May 24, 2025, in the Anne & Charles Duncan Special Exhibition Gallery. Running through January 26, 2026, this vibrant exhibition brings together more than 50 years of artwork at the intersection of western iconography and popular culture.“POP!” showcases a dynamic blend of classic western subjects and the vivid visual language of Pop Art, featuring standout works from the Center’s collections alongside notable loans from across the country. The exhibition explores how mass culture and storytelling traditions have influenced our vision of the American West.Central to the show are works from Andy Warhol’s “Cowboys and Indians” portfolio, featuring figures like George Armstrong Custer and Geronimo, rendered through the lens of celebrity. These iconic images set the stage for an exhibition that spans from familiar cowboys and Annie Oakley to abstract neon landscapes—each piece challenging convention through wit, irony, and cultural critique.Spanning five decades of bold, innovative work, the exhibition reveals how media and mass-market imagery have continually reshaped the visual story of the West. Visitors will encounter not only striking artworks by 30 contemporary artists, but also historical objects from the Center’s collection—like Wild West posters, comics, and toys—that trace the roots of Pop Art in everyday western imagery. Interactive elements and hands-on activities will encourage audiences of all ages to look closer, think critically, and playfully engage with the evolving visual language of the West. With humor, color, and curiosity, “POP!” invites visitors to see western art as an ever-changing, richly layered conversation.“The artworks in 'POP! Goes the West' are playful, eye-catching, and insightful,” says Susan Barnett, the Margaret and Dick Scarlett Curator of Western American Art at the Whitney Western Art Museum. “We’re inviting visitors to consider how popular media and art have influenced their understanding of the West—its histories, peoples, and identities. The show is filled with dynamic visuals, but beneath the bright colors are important questions about what stories we tell about the West and who gets to tell them.”Highlights include:Billy Schenck’s "A Flight from Destiny," which riffs on movie backdrops and classic western paintings.David Bradley’s "American Indian Gothic," a striking reimagining of Grant Wood’s iconic composition.Bently Spang’s "Photo Reclamation Series," using commercial Indian figurines to critique cultural appropriation.Anne Coe’s satirical "At the End of Her Rope," confronting western clichés with irony and flair.The exhibition also features accessibility enhancements, including a free digital guide on the Bloomberg Connects app. Visitors can hear from contemporary artists in their own words and engage with the artworks through audio, video, and multilingual features.A members-only opening takes place May 23, with related programming to follow, including artist residencies, gallery talks, and family-friendly activities throughout the exhibition’s run."POP! Goes the West" is more than just eye candy—it’s a conversation starter, a myth-buster, and a celebration of western art’s evolving legacy. This is the West like you’ve never seen it before.For high-resolution images, interviews, or media access, please contact Ken Straniere, Public Relations and Marketing Manager, at kens@centerofthewest.org.---"POP! Goes the West" is supported in part by a grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, a program of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, Diane Collection — Frère Family, and Reid Schell — Handle With Care.---About the Buffalo Bill Center of the West:The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, Wyoming, is a world-renowned Smithsonian Affiliate dedicated to connecting people to the American West. The Center houses five unique museums under one roof —the Buffalo Bill Museum, Whitney Western Art Museum, Plains Indian Museum, Draper Natural History Museum, and Cody Firearms Museum— celebrating history, culture, art, natural science, and more, and offers a range of immersive experiences including chuckwagon dinners, live raptors, special events, and customized exclusive tours. With its diverse collections, the Center serves as a focal point for exploration, discovery, and hands-on education.

