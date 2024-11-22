Discover nature in December with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in December with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs!

Time spent in nature is healing and is an opportunity to slow down and focus. Leave your phone at home and take this chance to relax and reconnect with nature. This beginner-friendly class may take place outdoors if weather permits. Mats are provided; however, you are welcome to bring your own mat and other props. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring your own water bottle.Participants younger than 18 need to be accompanied by a participating adult. Please register both people. Only those registered may attend program.

Here’s your chance to enjoy the hidden beauty of Tywappity Lake Conservation Area (CA) with MDC staff as never before. As gray trees cast slight shadows across the trail, you’ll witness all the winter beauty that abounds as breezes create ripples across the blue-gray lake alongside the melody of winter birds calling. After the hike, enjoy hot cocoa and coffee to bring back some much-needed warmth. This 2.1-mile hike is easy to moderate with slightly rugged terrain and slopes of more than 15%. This hike is weather and trail dependent.

It’s time to deck the halls! The holidays are around the corner and MDC staff are in the mood to decorate. You’ll learn how to use nature’s resources to create wonderful winter wreaths, swags, and garlands. You provide a grapevine wreath (you choose the size and shape you want), and MDC will provide everything else. Tools will be provided (pruners, pliers, and wire cutters). Some gloves will be available, but you may want to bring your own leather or garden gloves. You may also bring your own tools if you wish. Please also bring a wreath form of your own. Only registered participants may attend program.

Learn to Fish: Artificial Lure Painting | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Fishing is a great way for kids and families to have fun outdoors, learn about conservation, and make happy memories. Join MDC staff to design and paint your own artificial fishing lures for personal use or as a great gift for the holidays. Artificial lures mimic fish, frogs, and other aquatic creatures to get big bites, especially from bass. Painting your own gives you a chance to imagine yourself as a hungry fish looking for its next meal and can be fun for all ages.

Are you dreaming of a calm Christmas? Join this virtual presentation to learn about outdoor activities that will keep kids busy throughout winter break and avoid last-minute prepping for parents. You’ll also learn ways to get kids outside and use up some pent-up energy before spending a cozy night inside. These activities can easily be conducted using materials at home and those found outside. Please ensure your account has a valid email address to receive the link to the program. Links are sent at least 30 minutes before the program starts.

Conservation Families: Nature Center at Night: Winter Candlelit Walk | 5 – 7 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

Ridgetop Trail will be lit by luminaries offering a whole new perspective of the forest. The trail is asphalt-paved and approximately .5-mile round trip, it is stroller accessible and power wheelchair accessible. After your stroll enjoy a warm fire and some hot chocolate or cider. Groups are welcome. This program is weather dependent and in the event of inclement weather or icy trail conditions, the trail walk will be cancelled. As part of MDC’s “Nature Center at Night” series, the nature center will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.

Conservation Families: Fireside Stories | 5 – 7 p.m. on Dec. 27 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required.

What better way to spend a winter day than cozying up next to a warm fire and listening to some picture books? Grab your coat, hat, and mittens and come down to the nature center fire pit to enjoy some picture books and complimentary warm drinks. Families may come and go as they please. This event is in conjunction with the Candlelit Winter Walk, so enjoy a beautiful, wintry stroll along Ridgetop Trail afterwards.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf.

All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

See all details for MDC’s free December events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Don’t forget to register your children and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

And check out this month’s featured artist in the nature center lobby: MDC is exhibiting the 2024 Missouri Junior Duck Stamp Contest winning art entries. The exhibit includes the Missouri Best of Show winning artwork of a Wood Duck by Vivian Bashar, senior at Nixa High School. Bashar also finished 11th in the National Junior Duck Stamp Competition out of 56 entries submitted from the 50 States and the U.S. Territories.

Stay Connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.