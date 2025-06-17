MDC and Columbia Public Schools unveil a new exhibit at Boone County Nature School

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Columbia Public Schools (CPS) unveil a new Share the Harvest exhibit at the Boone County Nature School in Columbia June 27 at 2 p.m. This “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” display illustrates how Share the Harvest, through hunters, processors, and program sponsors, supports Missourians in need while helping maintain a healthy, well-managed deer population. The display also features the late Dennis R. Ballard, former executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM), who served as the driving force behind the Share the Harvest program’s inception. Denny’s record-book whitetail, graciously donated by his family, is an exhibit highlight.

Since 1992, deer hunters around the Show-Me State have donated deer meat they harvested to help their neighbors in need. In the inaugural year, hunters donated 3,200 pounds of venison. Since then, the average annual donation comes in at a whopping 236,000 pounds of venison with the largest annual donation totaling at 319,000 pounds of meat! True to the example set by Denny Ballard, CFM, MDC, and partners still serve as a pillar of support for the Share the Harvest Program to this day. CFM and its partners will reimburse processors, at an amount set each year, to process a whole deer donated to Share the Harvest. Hunters who donate an entire deer will complete a voucher provided by their processor. At the end of the season, processors will send the vouchers to CFM for reimbursement. Share the Harvest can only be made possible by the hunters, processors, and program sponsors that donate, process, and pay to package the meat.

MDC and CPS invite the public to join them at the Boone County Nature School on June 27 at 2 p.m. for the unveiling of this exhibit. Several speakers, including family members of Denny Ballard, will provide a dedication before the ribbon cutting. Interested parties should RSVP for the event with Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov no later than June 20. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 South Tom Bass Road in Columbia.