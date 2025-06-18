MDC awards grant to Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce for Shelby Road, Wolf Creek trails

Body

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce recently collaborated to provide a 1.8-mile concrete connector trail between Shelby Road Trail and Wolf Creek Trail in Poplar Bluff, as part of community conservation funding.

MDC provided a $400,000 grant to reimburse the City of Poplar Bluff for the project.

“This project allowed us to provide a longer and safer hiking trail, with easier access,” said MDC Regional Recreational Use Specialist Bridget Jackson. “One of MDC’s primary objectives is to connect people with nature, and hiking has become one of the top outdoor recreation activities in the country.”

MDC’s reimbursement-based grant programs provide enhancements to public access and allow opportunities for citizens to engage in conservation-related outdoor recreation through the development of outdoor recreation infrastructure.

"The Wolf Creek Connector Trail represents more than just a pathway through nature,” said Steve Halter, Greater Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce President. “It’s a vital link between the heart of Poplar Bluff and the majestic Mark Twain National Forest.”

Halter said with over 1,000 users and growing, including participants in Poplar Bluff’s first community 5K run, the trail is “already making a meaningful impact on the lives of our citizens.”

The remaining project cost was covered by Poplar Bluff Parks and Recreation, and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

The entire project meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

“We are thrilled to partner and provide reimbursement for this upgrade,” added Jackson.

Learn more about MDC Community Conservation Funding Opportunities online at https://mdc.mo.gov/community-conservation/community-conservation-funding-opportunities.