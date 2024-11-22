ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 64th Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, November 21st, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 20 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

Throughout an intensive eight-week training program, the BCSOT Cadets underwent rigorous instruction and preparation for their vital roles within the Department. Upon completion of the BCSOT, these newly minted officers acquired an impressive 320 hours of comprehensive training, encompassing an array of essential skills, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

During BCSOT, the aspiring officers faced academic, mental, and physical challenges that tested their commitment to protecting the citizens of Georgia.

"The Basic Community Supervision Officer Training Course is a demanding program that prepares our officers for a fulfilling journey in community supervision. These officers have displayed an inspiring level of dedication, teamwork, and resilience over the past eight weeks. Today marks their graduation, and we eagerly anticipate the impact they'll make on our state's citizens," said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development.

Class Leader DeAndra Hooker delivered a speech at the ceremony that resonated deeply with her fellow graduates:

“Before we go our separate ways and return home, I think it would only be fitting if I leave you with a few more words of motivation…Be present and open to the moment that is unfolding before you. Ultimately, your life is made up of moments. So don’t miss them by being lost in the past or anticipating the future.”

This graduation ceremony not only signifies the completion of the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the careers of these officers. The Department of Community Supervision looks forward to witnessing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in their communities and within the organization.

“Today is a great day for Team DCS, and we are proud that it is set aside to celebrate you. You’ve stayed the course and the badge and certificate you will receive shortly is the beginning of your reward,” said Massengale. “The full reward is the lives you will affect.”

During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:

Academic Award: Collin Sanchez, Augusta Circuit

Team Competition Award: Green Team - Duncan Googe (Bulloch County Probation); Jordan Johnson (Toombs Circuit); Crystal Reese-Graham (Augusta Circuit); Hannah Showalter-Figueroa (Northern Circuit); Meghan Findley (South Georgia Circuit); Laura Gayle (Gwinnett Circuit); Dafina Laukam (Conyers Probation)

Physical Fitness Award: Collin Sanchez, Augusta Circuit

Firearms Proficiency Award (Top Gun): Collin Sanchez, Augusta Circuit

Leadership Award: DeAndra Hooker, Bibb County Probation

Adjunct Instructor Award: John Robinson, ESP Unit

The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:

Raphael Anthony - Clayton Circuit

Marie Brice - Gwinnett Circuit

Bryan Crawford - Waycross Circuit

Robinson Cummings - Waycross Circuit

Brittany Dasher - Waycross Circuit

Meghan Findley - South Georgia Circuit

Laura Gayle - Gwinnett Circuit

Jessica Gilbert - Eastern Circuit

Duncan Googe - Bulloch County Misdemeanor Probation

DeAndra Hooker - Bibb County Misdemeanor Probation

Tracy Jacob - Cherokee Circuit

Jordan Johnson - Toombs Circuit

Michele Johnson - Eastern Circuit

Dafina Laukam - Conyers Misdemeanor Probation

Yazmi'n Ramirez-Cazuela - Waycross Circuit

Crystal Reese-Graham - Augusta Circuit

Collin Sanchez - Augusta Circuit

Hannah Showalter-Figueroa - Northern Circuit

Jonathon Stringer - Cordele Circuit

Kevin Wilkinson - Mountain Circuit

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.