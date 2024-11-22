The 2025 nonresident deer/elk tag sale will be on Dec. 10, 2024, other license and tag sales will be affected

Nonresident regular deer and elk tags go on sale Dec. 10 beginning at 10 a.m. MST.

Licenses and tags can be bought online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, through the Idaho Fish and Game mobile apps for IOS and Android, or by phone at (800) 554-8685. They can also be bought in person at license vendor locations or Fish and Game regional offices during normal business hours.

Nonresident hunters wishing to buy a tag online or on their mobile device need to log into their online account at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com just before 10 a.m. MST. Hunters will be placed in an online virtual waiting room prior to 10 a.m. and then randomly assigned a place in line right at 10 a.m. Anyone logging in after 10 a.m. will be placed at the back of the line.

Once your place in line has been reached, only unsold, remaining tags will be displayed for purchase. Hunters should have their primary and backup choice of hunts ready. Review the Big Game Seasons and Rules brochure to ensure you know which hunts you are wanting to purchase.

For online users, only 1 deer tag and 1 elk tag may be purchased for the person that is logged in. To purchase tags for another hunter online, you must return to the virtual line. Tags may be purchased for another person by phone, at a Fish and Game office, or a license vendor location.

For in-person sales at Fish and Game offices, customers will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone (including outfitters) wishing to purchase more than five tags at a Fish and Game office must wait in a separate line that will be identified at each office.

Perspective nonresident tag buyers should contact the license vendor or individual Fish and Game office for specific sales-day information including hours of operation, camping restrictions, sales process, specific sales rules, line management, etc.

Nonresident hunters purchasing over the phone should call (800) 554-8685 at 10 a.m. MST. Callers on the line before 10 a.m. will be asked to hang up and call back at 10 a.m. Callers can remain on the line and hold, or may request a callback using the prompts provided.

After the initial statewide limits of nonresident deer tags sell out, there will be another sale for reserved white-tailed deer tags on March 20, 2025 at 10 a.m. MST.

Important note: Items purchased online during the sale will not be mailed and delivered until mid-to-late January or later due to the volume of licenses and tags being sold online that require delivery.

Multiple devices on Dec. 10

Customers should log on using only one device for sale and plan to stay on that device throughout their transaction. Logging in through multiple devices can lead to system slowdowns and does not create any advantage since only one place is line can be used to purchase tags. Switching devices, such as a laptop or desktop computer to a smart phone, could result in losing your place in line.

After Dec. 9, nonresident bear, wolf, mountain lion, steelhead permits for 2024 seasons will not be sold online; steelhead e-tags still available. Residents encouraged to buy in-person.

Starting on Dec. 10, all nonresident notchable tags for bear, mountain lion, and wolf for the 2024 and 2025 season will only be available at vendor locations. Those tags normally require 7 to 10 business days for delivery, and due to high volume of other license and tag sales, they would not be delivered before the end of the year.