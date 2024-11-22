Former Intervention Specialist in Lawrence County Indicted on Theft in Office, Other Counts over Alleged Fraudulent Timecards

COLUMBUS — A former intervention specialist for the Educational Service Center Council of Governments, working in Lawrence County, was indicted following allegations that she was paid for hours when she did not actually work, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Megan Catalogna faces single felony counts of theft in office and telecommunications fraud and two felony counts of tampering with records, under the indictment handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) began investigating Catalogna after receiving a complaint alleging she had submitted fraudulent timesheets through her position at Tri-State STEM+M High School in South Point and was paid about $15,990 for janitorial hours she did not work.

The indictment was filed Thursday afternoon in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court. SIU is serving as special prosecutor in the case.

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov



