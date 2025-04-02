Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 03, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 03, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Athens Athens City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize Wapakoneta City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Central Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Schools Of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Kenston Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Three Rivers Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cincinnati City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cincinnati City Health Department
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Cincinnati
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Consortium of Northwest Ohio
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Liberty Center Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Highland Lynchburg Clay Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hocking Logan-Hocking Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Pittsfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lucas Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison London City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Rutland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Montgomery Alliance Community Schools, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Huber Heights City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Village of Philo
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Ottawa North Bass Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Village of Rocky Ridge
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Portage Ravenna City School District
4/3/2025 TO 4/3/2025		 Performance Audit
Portage Area School Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto SO Consortium
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit Akron Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Imagine Akron Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC)
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull McDonald Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood City of Perrysburg
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Compliance Examination

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

