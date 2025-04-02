Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 03, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 03, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Athens City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Wapakoneta City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Focus Learning Academy of Central Columbus
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Schools Of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Kenston Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Three Rivers Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cincinnati City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cincinnati City Health Department
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Cincinnati
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Consortium of Northwest Ohio
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Liberty Center Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Lynchburg Clay Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hocking
|Logan-Hocking Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Pittsfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lucas
|Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|London City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Rutland Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Alliance Community Schools, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huber Heights City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Village of Philo
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa
|North Bass Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Village of Rocky Ridge
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Ravenna City School District
4/3/2025 TO 4/3/2025
|Performance Audit
|Portage Area School Consortium
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|SO Consortium
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Akron Preparatory School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Imagine Akron Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC)
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|McDonald Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|City of Perrysburg
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Compliance Examination
|
