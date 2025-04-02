Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 03, 2025

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 03, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Shawnee Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Athens Athens City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize Wapakoneta City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Central Columbus

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Schools Of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Kenston Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Three Rivers Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cincinnati City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cincinnati City Health Department

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Cincinnati

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Consortium of Northwest Ohio

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Liberty Center Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Highland Lynchburg Clay Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hocking Logan-Hocking Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Pittsfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lucas Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison London City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Rutland Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Montgomery Alliance Community Schools, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Huber Heights City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Village of Philo

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Ottawa North Bass Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Village of Rocky Ridge

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Portage Ravenna City School District

4/3/2025 TO 4/3/2025 Performance Audit Portage Area School Consortium

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto SO Consortium

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Summit Akron Preparatory School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Imagine Akron Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Regional Health Care Consortium (SRHCC)

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull McDonald Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood City of Perrysburg

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination