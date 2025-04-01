Former Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Fiscal Officer Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanor Counts

COLUMBUS — The former fiscal officer for the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District in Highland County pleaded guilty Monday to two criminal counts related to his improper use of a district credit card and penalties and interest from late payroll remittances.

James Barrett admitted to misdemeanor charges of dereliction of duty and misuse of a credit card during an appearance in Highland County Common Pleas Court. As part of a plea agreement, he will pay restitution totaling $35,719.25 and be barred from public sector work for four years (and after full restitution is paid).

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) received a complaint from Highland County Prosecutor Anneka P. Collins alleging that Barrett had used the district’s credit card for personal purchases.

SIU determined Barrett improperly subscribed to two online services, resulting in monthly fees, in one case for more than five years. Additionally, Barrett failed to properly remit payroll withholdings, resulting in the district paying more than $32,900 penalties and interest.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 131 convictions resulting in more than $13 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

